Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jules B. Gerard
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Gerard, Jules B.

May 20, 1929 to November 30, 2021, of Chesterfield, MO, died on November 30, 2021 at 92 after a purpose-filled life and accomplished career as a professor at the Washington University School of Law. He readied scores of attorneys to take their places illuminating the finer points of the Constitution, defending human rights, and protecting civil liberties.

Gerard also earned his degrees from Washington University: an A.B. in Philosophy in 1957, and his Juris Doctor in 1958. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Order of the Coif. He was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review Quarterly.

He is survived by the love of his life – Camilla Smith Gerard – whom he married while a United States Air Force pilot (1950-54). He is also survived by his three daughters; Lisa (David) Burnham; Karen (Larry) Garritson; and, Julia Murphy; as well as five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

The family is holding a private service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Martin A. Frey, Prof. Emeritus
January 21, 2022
Our sympathies on the loss of your father. We knew Lisa in H. S. and David. also attended WU undergrad and law school with her. He had Prof. Gerard for Con Law I and II and learned quite a bit from him.
David and Joan Bohm
School
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results