Gerard, Jules B.

May 20, 1929 to November 30, 2021, of Chesterfield, MO, died on November 30, 2021 at 92 after a purpose-filled life and accomplished career as a professor at the Washington University School of Law. He readied scores of attorneys to take their places illuminating the finer points of the Constitution, defending human rights, and protecting civil liberties.

Gerard also earned his degrees from Washington University: an A.B. in Philosophy in 1957, and his Juris Doctor in 1958. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Order of the Coif. He was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review Quarterly.

He is survived by the love of his life – Camilla Smith Gerard – whom he married while a United States Air Force pilot (1950-54). He is also survived by his three daughters; Lisa (David) Burnham; Karen (Larry) Garritson; and, Julia Murphy; as well as five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

The family is holding a private service.