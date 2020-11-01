Mayer, Julia Ann Morris "Julie"

(nee Morrison), 91, of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Adored wife of the late Frederick H. Mayer; beloved mother of Michael Benjamin Morris (Karen Pecaut), William Morris, Julie Sue Reinhardt (the late Dennis), and stepmother of Nancy Huelskamp, Frederick Mayer, Jr. (Christy), Barbara Buhrman, and the late Peter Buhrman; treasured grandmother of Bradley Reinhardt (Kristi), Andrew Morris, Daniel Pecaut Morris, Clayton Reinhardt, and Elizabeth Morris, and step-grandmother of Heather Huelskamp Cook, Michael Mayer, and Madeline Mayer; and a proud and devoted great-grandmother of 5. Julie was the dearest sister of Sue Rapp (the late Kip) and a loving cousin of Lynne Shotwell (Chip) and Carol Ann James (Bill). She was a much-loved aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to so very many.

The daughter of the late Ralph and Jule Morrison, Julie was born in south St. Louis and later moved with her family to Clayton, Missouri. Happy and active in many activities throughout her youth, she graduated from Clayton High School in 1946 where she made many of her life-long friends. Julie attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She married the late Benjamin Morris in 1948 and lived many years in Kirkwood before moving to Warson Woods, Missouri where she resided for the next 54 years.

Often helping friends and neighbors in decorating their homes, in 1962 Julie decided to start her own business. First sketching her designs and preparing layouts on her kitchen table, she gradually grew her business that led her to a long and successful career as an Interior Designer which she carried on for nearly 50 years.

In 1990, Julie married Fred Mayer and they spent 27 happy years together, traveling, playing golf, and enjoying many family gatherings throughout the years until his passing in 2018. She spent her final 2 years at Aberdeen Heights, back in Kirkwood again, and with some of her long-time friends whom she had first come to know nearly 70 years before.

Julie was always very active throughout her life, from horseback riding, tennis, bowling, and even fishing in earlier years, she also loved to dance, was an avid reader, and a dedicated bridge player. She was an active Mizzou alumnus and travelled to countless Missouri football games in Columbia over many years. She was also a life-long Cardinals fan.

But Julie's true passion was golf. Julie had been a member of Old Warson Country Club since it first opened in 1955 and she was an accomplished golfer. She competed in club, district, and state tournaments for many years and even notched 4 holes-in-one over her lifetime. On their travels, Julie and Fred enjoyed playing golf together at many courses around the country and Julie was 89 before she finally had to put away her clubs.

Julie was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood for 65 years and had previously served as a Deacon of the church. She was a warm and gracious person and lived a full and happy life and we rejoice that she is now at peace with Christ.

Services: A funeral service to be held on Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CST at the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood will be limited to family members, but it can be live streamed at www.kirkwoodpres.org and is open to all who are unable to attend. The family also invites everyone who knew Julie to sign the online guest book at www.boppchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can made to the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Avenue, Kirkwood, MO 63122 or to The Smile Train, 633 Third Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY, 10017 (smiletrain.org).