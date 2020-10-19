Margraf, Julia

(Portnoy) passed away peacefully October 18, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Ben and Zelma Portnoy; cherished sister of Sandra (Sonny) Cotlar, Rob (Lisa) Portnoy, and the late David (Regina) Portnoy'; devoted aunt of Mike Cotlar (Ron Nelson), the late Jody (Neil) Goone, Benjy (Kat) Portnoy, Annalise Webb, Katie (Markus) Schober, Danny Portnoy, and Stevie Portnoy. She was also a beloved great-aunt and a treasured "Mom" to her cats Molly and Maggie.

Julie was a caring friend and supporter of her neighbors. Finding a good book about royal families, historical figures, and the moments in history that shaped the world brought much joy to her life. Julie was a survivor - walking away from a car crash as a teenager, surviving a near miss by the tornado that destroyed the Channel 2 tower, and a long battle with cancer that she continually conquered for over thirty years. We will miss her and keep her in our hearts forever.

Services in Julie's honor for the immediate family only. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

