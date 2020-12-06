Hill, Julia "Julie" Stratton

72, a native and lifetime resident of St. Louis – died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents Benjamin and Rose (Porta) Stratton and brother Benjamin Stratton of The Hill.

Beloved wife of David Hill, loving mother of Erin Schneider and Kristin Wooten, grandmother of Bennett Schneider, Porter Wooten and Vivienne Wooten, sister to Carol Vago, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

An entrepreneur in retail, Julie began her career at clothier Intuitions before partnering with her husband of 40 years, David Hill, to build thriving business Kid's Sportsworld, which became well-known for helping St. Louis children be at their best in sports. Julie was also well-loved by the youth of Kirkwood for her support of them both on and off the field.

Julie's unstoppable energy meant she never met a stranger, and her beautiful smile and joyous spirit always lit up a room. She will be missed dearly.

Services: An invitation only funeral service will be held Sat., Dec. 12 at noon at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, Mo., 63122. Forever resting at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, St. Louis. The service will be shared virtually at boppchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julie's name to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/goto/Julia_Hill) or Kirkwood High School Pioneer Boosters.