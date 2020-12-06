Menu
Julia Stratton "Julie" Hill

Hill, Julia "Julie" Stratton

72, a native and lifetime resident of St. Louis – died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents Benjamin and Rose (Porta) Stratton and brother Benjamin Stratton of The Hill.

Beloved wife of David Hill, loving mother of Erin Schneider and Kristin Wooten, grandmother of Bennett Schneider, Porter Wooten and Vivienne Wooten, sister to Carol Vago, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

An entrepreneur in retail, Julie began her career at clothier Intuitions before partnering with her husband of 40 years, David Hill, to build thriving business Kid's Sportsworld, which became well-known for helping St. Louis children be at their best in sports. Julie was also well-loved by the youth of Kirkwood for her support of them both on and off the field.

Julie's unstoppable energy meant she never met a stranger, and her beautiful smile and joyous spirit always lit up a room. She will be missed dearly.

Services: An invitation only funeral service will be held Sat., Dec. 12 at noon at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, Mo., 63122. Forever resting at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, St. Louis. The service will be shared virtually at boppchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julie's name to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/goto/Julia_Hill) or Kirkwood High School Pioneer Boosters.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
Julie was a wonderful woman. My sincere condolences to all of you. Sending my love to all of you.
Eric Bailly
December 6, 2020
I remember Julie as a fun loving upbeat person in high school. When I saw her at our 50th reunion, I thought she was still upbeat as ever and looked like she did in high school. I am sorry for you loss.
Margaret Beard (Peggy)
December 6, 2020
Julia was a customer of mine at Schnucks in Des Peres Julia was a sweet lady and also had a smile . She will be missed
Jane Benigno
December 6, 2020