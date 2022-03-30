Moore, Julian Paul "Jack"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away on March 26, 2022. He was 87. Beloved husband of the late Pamela Gibney Swaggart Moore. He is survived by his four children, Virginia (Yang Xin Tian), Jane, Pat (Kelly) and William (Katie) and his two stepsons, Frank Fowle and Ian Wamoff and his brothers William and James Moore. He is also survived by seven grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Henry, Claire, Becket, Madeline, Dylan, Colleen and Finnegan. In his later years he enjoyed researching his Irish roots and renovating houses in the Central West End.

He had a long career at McDonnell Douglas, where he was a pioneer in human factors for the aerospace space industry. He served in the US Navy for 35 years and rose to the rank of Captain, culminating in the command of the Coral Sea, an aircraft carrier for the Reserve-Active Augmentation Program. He served as a jet fighter pilot, flying FJ's and A-4's in the Navy and delighted in stories about skirmishes at sea. He retired from the Navy Reserves in 1987.

An avid reader of mostly non-fiction, Jack loved words and the proper use of the English language and bequeathed his love to his entire family. Undoubtedly, he acquired his love of reading at his alma mater, Notre Dame University.

He played golf from his teens as a caddy up to his last year. He treasured his golf friends.

Jack was a volunteer for over 40 years with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic charity. In the 2000's, he was president of the Society's Cathedral Basilica Conference.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier College Church, 3628 Lindell Blvd. at Grand Avenue, St. Louis on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Interment at 2:00 p.m., St. Patrick Cemetery, Godfrey, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Louis, c/o the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4451 Lindell Blvd. (63108) or visit www.svdpstlouis.org. The family will receive friends at Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. www.luptonchapel.com

