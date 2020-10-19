Sieveking, Julie A.

(nee Meyers), passed away, Saturday, October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Scott C. Sieveking. Loving mother of Erin (Schuyler) Hagglund and Jason (Crystal) Sieveking. Best Grammy of Griffin, Cash, Charleigh, Dianna and Jaxson. Sister of Gail (Bill) Beattie, Charlie Meyers, Lisa Meyers and the late Robin Meyers. Sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral service at St. Patrick's Old Rock Church, 150 Rock Church Road, Des Catawissa, 63015, Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. Interment St. Patrick's Old Rock Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Visitation at church 12pm until time of service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.