Schwarzbauer, Julie Ann

(nee Scheetner), age 56, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Beloved wife of Joe Schwarzbauer; loving mother of J.T. Schwarzbauer and Toby Schwarzbauer.

Services: Visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 6th at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7th at St. Sabina Catholic Church, Florissant. In lieu of flowers Masses are preferred.