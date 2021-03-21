Ayres, Julie Ann

(nee Walker), passed away, March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of Tim Ayres. Loving mother of Rachel (Reed Nolan) Ayres and Sarah (Jason Cotcher) Ayres. Dearest daughter of Kathy (nee Bub) and the late Pete Walker. Dear sister of Andy Walker, Rich (Jan Stobie) Walker, Mike Walker and Jeff Walker. Dear daughter-in-law of Alma and the late Sidney Ayres. Dear sister-in-law of Mike Ayres, Brad (Kayla) Ayres and Greg (Chris) Ayres. Dearest aunt, niece, cousin and friend of many.

Julie was an avid reader and enjoyed spending countless hours in her library with her large book collection. She was also an avid bird watcher and spent many years helping The Cornell Lab track bird migrations during the winter months. She loved tending her numerous flower gardens, cooking, sewing, knitting and stitching. Her beautiful stitch work adorns every room of her home. She had a deep concern for others and volunteered many hours at the St. Louis Area Foodbank. But above all, Julie loved being a mother and she cherished the time she spent with her family. She had a contagious smile and her laughter warmed the hearts of everyone that knew her. Lastly, Julie was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan and will forever wear green and gold.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. A private interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Stroke Association or the St. Louis Area Foodbank are appreciated. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.