Julie Ann Ayres
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Ayres, Julie Ann

(nee Walker), passed away, March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of Tim Ayres. Loving mother of Rachel (Reed Nolan) Ayres and Sarah (Jason Cotcher) Ayres. Dearest daughter of Kathy (nee Bub) and the late Pete Walker. Dear sister of Andy Walker, Rich (Jan Stobie) Walker, Mike Walker and Jeff Walker. Dear daughter-in-law of Alma and the late Sidney Ayres. Dear sister-in-law of Mike Ayres, Brad (Kayla) Ayres and Greg (Chris) Ayres. Dearest aunt, niece, cousin and friend of many.

Julie was an avid reader and enjoyed spending countless hours in her library with her large book collection. She was also an avid bird watcher and spent many years helping The Cornell Lab track bird migrations during the winter months. She loved tending her numerous flower gardens, cooking, sewing, knitting and stitching. Her beautiful stitch work adorns every room of her home. She had a deep concern for others and volunteered many hours at the St. Louis Area Foodbank. But above all, Julie loved being a mother and she cherished the time she spent with her family. She had a contagious smile and her laughter warmed the hearts of everyone that knew her. Lastly, Julie was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan and will forever wear green and gold.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. A private interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Stroke Association or the St. Louis Area Foodbank are appreciated. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Apr
9
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Tim So sorry to here about your lost. Your family and you are in my thoughts and prays. Ken Sumpter
Ken Sumpter
April 9, 2021
Tim, I am so sorry for your loss. I can't even begin to imagine the extent of the pain you're feeling. I continue to pray for you--that the Lord comforts you and allows you to find peace during these trying times. Hang in there, Brother.
Turf Murphy
April 8, 2021
Tim, When my mother told me of your loss, my first thought was of seeing you and Julie walking together down the halls of Lafayette High School with both of you wearing your Junior ROTC uniforms. Even though I have not seen you for probably 40 years, the bond of seeing you at St. John's nearly every day for nine years during our formative years since we were 5 or 6 years old was a strong one. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I work enough with military units to know that when one member of a family serves, the whole family serves. Thank you, Julie and your daughters for your service to our country.
Gregory Mertz
Friend
March 25, 2021
Tim, I wish there were adequate words that could comfort you and your family during this horrible time. Tanya and I are thinking about you and praying for your family.
Shack Schulter
Friend
March 22, 2021
Tim, it's been a lot of years since our school days at St. john's. Time in life seems to go by so quickly. I am so sorry to hear about your loss of your wife, Julie. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. May God bless you and surround you with His comfort, strength, peace, love and hope. In sympathy, Janet Mertz Graham
Janet Mertz Graham
Classmate
March 21, 2021
Julie was my first college roommate at Missouri State in 1977. We were maids of honor in each other's wedding. I'm regretful we lost touch over the years but I will never forget Jule's grace, laughter, generous spirit and how she loved kicking my butt in racquetball all the time. My heart is so heavy with grief for all her family.
Marlene Morts Railton
Friend
March 20, 2021
There are not sufficient words nor room enough here to convey the impact that Julie's life, and her tragic passing, have had on the lives that she touched. Her genuine love for life and laughter, will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to have known her.

Julie had the unique ability to express a sincere interest and care for all that she came in contact with, going out of her way to include every person, in every event or gathering that she attended. Julie didn’t just attend gatherings, events, or celebrations, she brought them with her, often times, literally. Her ability to ‘liven’ any event will be sorely missed, along with her generosity, thought, and love.

I will always love my sister and treasure the times that we were blessed to have shared.
Rich Walker
Brother
March 20, 2021
My heart goes out to the entire family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Julie did indeed have the best smile and most contagious laugh. She was always the life of any gathering. Being a mom was everything to her. She was extremely creative, talented, and loved by many. The gifts she gave my children on special occasions were always so creative and thought-provoking...they always loved the "Aunt Julie" gifts. Her legacy will continue with the friends and family that she has touched. What an amazing woman to have known. I am praying for peace and comfort now and always.
Stacy Becker Ochoa
March 18, 2021
