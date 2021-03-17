Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julie Ann Schreiner
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Schreiner, Julie Ann

60, March 11, 2021. Memorial visitation at King of Kings Lutheran Church, Chesterfield, Fri., March 19, 10 a.m until service at 11 a.m. For more info, see Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
King of Kings Lutheran Church
13765 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO
Mar
19
Service
11:00a.m.
King of Kings Lutheran Church
13765 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was saddened to hear of Julie’s passing. My condolences to the entire Watson family.
Melanie Maze
Friend
March 18, 2021
Julie was a terrific neighbor. She had tremendous spirit and will certainly be missed.
Julie Wolfe
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
We are saddened to hear about Julie’s passing. Prayers to all her family.
Julie was our neighbor when we lived at Brandywine. We always enjoyed talking with Julie and observed her determination to remain an independent woman as she struggled with the limitations that MS forced upon her. RIP Julie.

Sally & Alton Wicker
The Woodlands, TX
Sally Wicker
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Julie´s passing. She was a lovely person and a hard worker at our bookstore. RIP Julie.
Deni Bouillon
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results