I was saddened to hear of Julie’s passing. My condolences to the entire Watson family.
Melanie Maze
Friend
March 18, 2021
Julie was a terrific neighbor. She had tremendous spirit and will certainly be missed.
Julie Wolfe
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
We are saddened to hear about Julie’s passing. Prayers to all her family. Julie was our neighbor when we lived at Brandywine. We always enjoyed talking with Julie and observed her determination to remain an independent woman as she struggled with the limitations that MS forced upon her. RIP Julie.
Sally & Alton Wicker The Woodlands, TX
Sally Wicker
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Julie´s passing. She was a lovely person and a hard worker at our bookstore. RIP Julie.