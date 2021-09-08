Walker, Julienne Bocklage

84, of Columbia, MO, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, at Boone Hospital Center. She was born on Nov. 20, 1936, in St. Louis, MO, daughter of Richard Bocklage and Ann Carter. She was united in marriage to Donald K. Walker on May 6, 1961.

Julie was one of seven children and was preceded in death by brother Richard and sisters Mary Jane (Lartonoix), Betty Ann (La Barge), Kathleen (Whyte) and Jeanette (Batz). Brother Vincent survives as do many nieces and nephews.

She attended high school at Incarnate Word Academy and graduated from St. Louis University in 1958 with a bachelor's degree from the College of Arts and Sciences. She received her Master of Education degree in elementary guidance and counseling from the University of Missouri- St. Louis in 1975.

Upon graduating from St. Louis University, Julie worked as a speech therapist in the Ritenour School District. After taking time off to raise her family, Julie returned to the field of education and worked for many years as a guidance counselor first at Cor Jesu Academy and later Ferguson Middle School, where she was recognized as Teacher of the Year. Julie was elected to serve on the board of the Special District of St. Louis County in 1994.

Julie was passionate about her family, service to others, gardening, and reading. She loved nothing more than a stimulating intellectual conversation and was known to hold a strong opinion or two. After moving to Columbia, MO, in 1999, Julie became involved in the local community serving as a member of the Columbia Women's Club and co-president of the Missouri Symphony League.

Julie is survived by sons, Steven (Teresa) Walker of Bloomington, IL, and David Walker of Chapel Hill, NC; Daughter, Catherine (Anton) Blumberg of Middletown, MD; Grandchildren, Sydney Walker, Olivia Walker, Benjamin Walker, Elizabeth Walker, Sophy Blumberg, Max Blumberg and Simon Blumberg. Julie was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2019.

No service will be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private interment will be held at Columbia Cemetery.

Contributions in Julie's memory may be made to the Missouri Symphony League, P.O. Box 841, Columbia, MO 65205.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.