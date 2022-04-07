Menu
June V. Dallas

Dallas, June V.

92, of St. Louis died April 2, 2022, at De Paul Hospital in St. Louis County. Mrs. Dallas was retired after a long career with the Veterans Administration and was a member of Saint Aloysius Catholic Church. She was born April 18, 1929, in St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lloyd E. Dallas.

She is survived by four children: Debra Dallas (Kevin) Roberts, Daniel M. (Sue) Dallas, David B. Dallas and Michael C. (Shirley Williams) Dallas; four grandchildren: Michael ( Leslie) Dallas, Amy ( Dustin) Dildine, Andrew ( Katy) Roberts and Kelly (Steve) Clark; 10 great-grandchildren: Zane, Joy, Jace, Jessa, Elijah, Mabry, Declan, Eleanor, Nolan and Rylee, with another on the way; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: A graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Meet between 10:45-11 a.m. at Sylvan Springs Park's Ordnance Shelter parking lot, directly across from the service entrance to the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Refuge Church of Pike County, 15610 Pike 292, Bowling Green, 63334; or to the American Diabetes Association, Attn: Service Center, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.
