Russell, June

(nee Kerner), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Ronald X. Russell; cherished daughter of the late George K. Kerner and Ardis M. Rhode. Devoted mother of Mike Russell, Marci Smith, and Ronnie (Michele) Russell, II; loving grandmother of Elizabeth Russell, Kirstin Russell, Zora Russell, Angelique Russell, and Rhemy Russell; treasured great-grandmother of Lainey June Meyer; friend to many.

June was a retired bookkeeper of over 20 years at RX Systems. She was a selfless friend to all who knew her and took care of everyone around her. June never missed anyone's birthday and mailed many cards. She was an avid Cardinal's Baseball fan. June also loved to garden and had a green thumb. She loved visiting her family farm in Pine Village, IN, where she will ultimately be laid to rest. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: Visitation Wed, 10/13 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Interment at a later date at Mound Cemetery in Pine Village, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of donor's choice. Visit Baue.com

