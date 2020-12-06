Cormack, K. Douglas

Dearest husband and father, passed away, suddenly and peacefully, at age 78 on Dec 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 56 years to Kathryn (Patterson); loving father of Christopher (Karen); cherished grandfather to his three beloved grandchildren, Daniel, David and Kayla Cormack of St. Louis; dear brother of Col. David E. Cormack (Lee), and Jean Anne Montgomery (James); loving uncle to David Cormack Jr., Betsey Cormack, Meredith Montgomery and Kelley Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peace United Church of Christ, 204 East Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119.

Services: Private family service will be held December 5, 2020. A musical celebration of Doug's life will be planned for a later date.

https://www.kutisfuneralhomes.com/cormack-keith-d/