Gehner, Karen

(nee Bengard). Passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the age of 78. Loving wife of the late Ralph Gehner. Beloved mother of Jill Gehner, Scott Gehner, and Stephen (Wendy) Gehner. Loving grandmother of Madison, Grace, Andrew, Kyle, Joshua, and Lucas Gehner. Dear sister of Christy (Mike) Eckert Loving sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to the Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd in Hazelwood, MO.

Services: Visitation will be held at Hutchens Mortuary in Florissant, MO June 18th from 4-8:00 p.m . A memorial service will be held at a later date.