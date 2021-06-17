Menu
Karen Gehner
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Gehner, Karen

(nee Bengard). Passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the age of 78. Loving wife of the late Ralph Gehner. Beloved mother of Jill Gehner, Scott Gehner, and Stephen (Wendy) Gehner. Loving grandmother of Madison, Grace, Andrew, Kyle, Joshua, and Lucas Gehner. Dear sister of Christy (Mike) Eckert Loving sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to the Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd in Hazelwood, MO.

Services: Visitation will be held at Hutchens Mortuary in Florissant, MO June 18th from 4-8:00 p.m . A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
Gehner Family: My thoughts and prayers are with you all in this time of grief. Your mother was a very special lady. I have never met you but graduated from high school with your parents and attended nurses training with your mother. I am praying for your comfort and peace. Sandy Jones
Sandy Jones
Friend
June 18, 2021
Steve and Wendy, we are so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. Much love and prayers for the entire Gehner family during this difficult time.
Paul and Carol Gabriel
Friend
June 17, 2021
