Lindsay, Karen Kathleen

Karen Kathleen Lindsay, originally from Afton, passed away August 11, 2021.

Karen was born in St. Louis on July 11, 1943 to Mary Elizabeth (Stuprich) and Albert Theodore Thoma. She spent 20 years in Yuma, AZ before moving to San Antonio with her daughter Katie. Karen will be remembered for an artistic eye and care of those she loved. A graduate from Career Beauty School, with her skilled hands, artistic eye and keen ear. She spent over 50 year renewing the beauty of those in her chair. She was a faithful friend, especially to her Girl Scout troop with which she kept contact through the years. Preceded in death by parents Albert and Mary Thoma, and husband, Richard Lee Lindsay. Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters Mary Kramper of St.Louis and Linda Annis-Ohara and husband James of St.Louis; daughter Katie Robinson and husband Kevin Robinson of San Antonio; step-son Richard (Rick) Lindsay III and wife Rene of Weldon Spring; step-daughter Teresa Honerkamp of St. Louis; grandchildren Amanda Sinclair and husband Trenton Sinclair of Killeen,TX, Kohl and Kort Robinson of San Antonio, Josh Lindsay of Wentzville, and Jason Lindsay of St. Peters; great grandchildren Harper, Berkley, and Hudson Sinclair of Killeen.

Services: There will be a celebration of life in the future for Karen in St. Louis, we will keep friends and family informed for the arrangements.