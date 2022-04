Porter, Karen Zeumann

75, died peacefully at home in the presence of family on October 3,

2021. Beloved wife of 46 years to Howard Porter; devoted mother

of Anne (Paul) Sharamitaro; loving nana of Andrew and Dominic

Sharamitaro; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many.

A celebration of Karen's life will take place in 2022. In lieu of

flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or

American Diabetes Association appreciated.