Wright, Karen Alverna

(nee Nekula) 74 of age, of St. Louis, MO, passed away of stroke complications. Loving wife of Gerald (Jerry) for 50 years. Devoted mother of Matthew G. Wright of Rosebud, TX.

Karen is survived by her two brothers Roger Nekula, wife Patty, and Kevin Nekula, wife Barbara and her Aunt Audrey Engel, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Alverna Nekula, and her Aunt Winona Janssen.

Karen was born in St. Louis. She graduated from Lindbergh HS and earned her BS and Masters from SEMO University. She was a teacher in The Fox C-6 School District for 34 years and a Supervisor of Student Teachers for Missouri Baptist University. Karen was actively involved in the Fox C-6 Educational Foundation, St. Mark Ladies Guild, Delta Kappa Gama organization

and supported her husband and son's Boy Scout activities.

Services: Visitation will be at Kutis Funeral Home, Affton location on Monday, March 1, from 3 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark, 4200 Ripa Ave., 63125. Private burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fox C-6 Educational Foundation or a charity of your choice.