Karen Alverna Wright
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Wright, Karen Alverna

(nee Nekula) 74 of age, of St. Louis, MO, passed away of stroke complications. Loving wife of Gerald (Jerry) for 50 years. Devoted mother of Matthew G. Wright of Rosebud, TX.

Karen is survived by her two brothers Roger Nekula, wife Patty, and Kevin Nekula, wife Barbara and her Aunt Audrey Engel, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Alverna Nekula, and her Aunt Winona Janssen.

Karen was born in St. Louis. She graduated from Lindbergh HS and earned her BS and Masters from SEMO University. She was a teacher in The Fox C-6 School District for 34 years and a Supervisor of Student Teachers for Missouri Baptist University. Karen was actively involved in the Fox C-6 Educational Foundation, St. Mark Ladies Guild, Delta Kappa Gama organization

and supported her husband and son's Boy Scout activities.

Services: Visitation will be at Kutis Funeral Home, Affton location on Monday, March 1, from 3 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark, 4200 Ripa Ave., 63125. Private burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fox C-6 Educational Foundation or a charity of your choice.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mark
4200 Ripa Ave., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Dear Kevin and the Nekula Family: My prayerful sympathy on Karen's passing! I will have a Mass read for her at St John Nepomuk Church. May she be at rest--and may all of you be consoled! Max K.
Max Kaiser, Jr.
March 6, 2021
So sorry Jerry. Just heard about Karen
Michael Stoll
March 2, 2021
