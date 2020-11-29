Hrach, Katharine Ann

87, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 following a brief illness. Loving wife of the late William F. Hrach; Loving mother of Elizabeth (Rodney) Huck and William Hrach, Jr.; Dear sister of Mary C. Nelson, Margaret H. Cooper and the late Stancil S. Cooper, Jr.

After graduating from Harris Stowe Teachers College, she spent her life serving others, first as a professional girl scout, next by raising a family, followed by a 20 plus year career as a math teacher at Special School District before retiring in 2006.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road. Private family services on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 followed by Private burial at JB National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to George Washington's Mount Vernon Ladies' Association.