Ellis, Katherine

passed away on the morning of October 31st, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

Katherine was born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 13, 1931, the daughter of the late John and Paraskevi Milonas. Katherine was preceded in death by her brothers, Stavros Milonas and Nicholas Milonas. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lewis G. Ellis, whom she married on March 2, 1952.

She is survived by her daughter, Patti Elwood (Tom), her son, Dr. George Ellis (Diane), as well as by her much loved grandchildren, Nicole Stover (Reid), Nicholas Elwood, and Brock Ellis.

Services: Visitation will be at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., 63108, on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon. The funeral service at 12 noon at St. Nicholas Church will be private. The service will be live streamed on YouTube, much like the Sunday liturgies. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

