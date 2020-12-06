Ford, Katherine "Kathy" Good

passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on June 3, 1938 in Buffalo, New York. She graduated from Buffalo Seminary in 1956, and enrolled at Vassar College, where she studied English and literature and was a member of the Flora Dora Girls, an a capella group. While there she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Flynn Ford, and they married in 1959. They moved to St. Louis, Missouri and raised three children.

Kathy was a kind, gentle soul, a loving mother and devoted friend. Once her children were older, she earned her real estate license and worked for Gladys Manion. Her interests ranged from golf and tennis to sailing and tap dancing. She loved music and singing, and entertained friends and family playing the guitar. She appreciated a good joke, and she had a hearty, infectious laugh. An expert bridge player, she cherished her time playing with her friends, including a regular group affectionately named the "Hot Peaches," and eventually she achieved such skill that she and her husband Dick won numerous duplicate bridge tournaments as a team. She enjoyed travel, and Kathy and Dick spent many happy summers in northern Michigan, playing golf and bridge with their friends at Crystal Downs Country Club. In the last years of her life, she struggled with symptoms of Parkinson's disease, but she never lost her joyful and optimistic outlook, and she continued to keep foremost in her heart the needs of her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Marguerite Good, and her husband Dick Ford. She is survived by her children, Richard Flynn Ford Jr., Nancy (Nini) Ford Halkett (Jim), and Katherine Ford Jay (Chris); her grandchildren, Ashley and Patrick Halkett and Edie Jay; and her sister, Nancy Kenwell.

Services: Due to the pandemic, there will be no service at this time, but we hope to have a celebration of her life on June 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Advanced Center for Parkinson's Research, Washington University School of Medicine, Campus Box 8111, 660 S. Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110.

