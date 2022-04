Hartenberger, Katherine F.

(nee Kalinowski), Entered into eternal life on April 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Eugene V. Hartenberger; mother of Elisabeth (Libby) Kruse; Lauren Anderson; and Lucy Jimenez; grandmother of Audrey Oldani and Mirabel Jimenez; sister of Jane (Sam) Taylor; aunt of Lisa Harte, Angela Miller, Michael and Richard Hartenberger, Andrew Taylor and Elizabeth Ochonicky.

Katherine was a devoted Catholic, Silver Life Master ACBL Bridge player, fierce volunteer coach of Cardinal Baseball, avid gardener, French cuisine fan, lover of travel, kind and giving friend, but most of all, a gift to all who knew her.

Services: Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield on Sat., April 23 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 9150 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124.

