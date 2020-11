Herrin, Katherine

(nee Ribaudo), Age 91, Thur., Nov. 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence Herrin and the late Elmer Sanazaro; dear mother of the late Gary (survived by Debbie) Sanazaro and the late Donna Sanazaro, along with two infant girls; preceded in death by her 6 siblings; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

