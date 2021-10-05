Klein, Katherine Margaret

(nee Weber) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Klein; dear mother of Eric J. (Mary) Klein and Christine A. (Mike Bast) Klein; dear grandmother of JP Klein-Stoller, Seth Klein-Bast, Shawn (Gillian) Bast and Timothy (Kallie) Klein; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Mrs. Klein retired from AT&T, previously Southwestern Bell. She was a resident of Cape Albeon in Valley Park. She was a previous member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arnold, MO.

Services: Visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) on Wednesday, October 13, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heartland Hospice or Lafayette Industries appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.