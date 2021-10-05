Menu
Katherine Margaret Klein
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Klein, Katherine Margaret

(nee Weber) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Klein; dear mother of Eric J. (Mary) Klein and Christine A. (Mike Bast) Klein; dear grandmother of JP Klein-Stoller, Seth Klein-Bast, Shawn (Gillian) Bast and Timothy (Kallie) Klein; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Mrs. Klein retired from AT&T, previously Southwestern Bell. She was a resident of Cape Albeon in Valley Park. She was a previous member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arnold, MO.

Services: Visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) on Wednesday, October 13, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heartland Hospice or Lafayette Industries appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park)
MO
Oct
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park)
MO
Oct
13
Burial
1:15p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Timothy Klein
October 12, 2021
