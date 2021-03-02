Menu
Katherine J. Mroczkoski
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Mroczkoski, Katherine J.

February 20, 1921 - February 28, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Vitold and Helen Mroczkowski; dear sister and sister-in-law of Joann Mroczkowski, the late Dorothy McGirl, Bruno (Irene) Mroczkowski, Leo (the late Fannie) Mroczkowski, Edward (the late Mary) Marsh, Rita (Bill) Alivernia, the late Ted (the late Mary) Mroczkowski, the late Sr. Helen, the late Regina (the late Walter) Trudzinski, the late Ray (the late Marge) Marsh, the late John Marsh; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

She celebrated her 100th last week! An independent, vibrant woman who was admired by many, Katherine was fun, creative and energetic. Her huge wardrobe and French Provincial decor reflected her unique personal style. She enjoyed entertaining and regularly invited friends and family to a meal of Miss Hullings Sour Cream Noodle Bake. Katherine loved thrift shopping, sewing and crafting and was generous with her creations.

As an older sibling of her large Polish family, Katherine loved her family and contributed in many ways. She was a hard-worker, proud of her 28 years at McDonnell Douglass. She traveled extensively with friends and family and enjoyed volunteering at the St. Liborius Pantry, Fox Theater and elsewhere. Katherine was a faithful Catholic, attending Ste. Genevieve du Bois for decades, and St Monica in recent years. She was a caring friend to many, and will be missed.

Services: Mass of the Resurrection, Fri Mar 5, 10 am at St Monica Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur. With visitation one hour prior. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Missouri Botanical Garden, Eternal Word Television Network, or the charity of choice.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St Monica Church
12140 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO
Mar
5
Requiem Mass
10:00a.m.
St Monica Church
12140 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of “Kasia”, it was bittersweet hearing the news yesterday from Judy. I’m glad I got to wish Catherine a Happy Birthday. What a remarkable woman Catherine was. She was best of friends with my mom, RoseMary, for over 60 years. Friendships like theirs are very rare. Catherine ALWAYS made herself available to help mom in any way she could. Always thoughtful, gracious, and a pleasure to be with. Mom and Catherine traded recipes for years...all delicious! An amazing life, well-lived. Now that she’s in God’s loving hands, she and mom can trade recipes for eternity. I’m sure Catherine will be watching over all of us with care.
Bob Schneider
Bob Schneider
Friend
March 1, 2021
