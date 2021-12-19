Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Katherine Siromas Rutter
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Rutter, Katherine Siromas

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the age of 96. Beloved daughter of the late Pashal and Efthalia Siromas; loving wife of the late Robert C. Rutter and dear sister of the late Anna P. Siromas.

Services: A funeral service will be conducted at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox FAMILY LIFE CENTER, 12550 South Forty Dr., Town and Country, on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. The service will be live streamed on the church's YouTube Channel, which can be viewed at any time. Interment Jefferson Barracks National

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

A SERVICE

OF

LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:30a.m.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox FAMILY LIFE CENTER
12550 South Forty Dr., Town, MO
Dec
20
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox FAMILY LIFE CENTER
12550 South Forty Dr., Town, MO
Dec
20
Interment
11:15a.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
2900 Sheridan, St., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.