Rutter, Katherine Siromas

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the age of 96. Beloved daughter of the late Pashal and Efthalia Siromas; loving wife of the late Robert C. Rutter and dear sister of the late Anna P. Siromas.

Services: A funeral service will be conducted at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox FAMILY LIFE CENTER, 12550 South Forty Dr., Town and Country, on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. The service will be live streamed on the church's YouTube Channel, which can be viewed at any time. Interment Jefferson Barracks National

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

