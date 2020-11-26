Menu
Kathleen Ann Adamo

Adamo, Kathleen Ann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Vito Adamo; Beloved daughter of the late John & Marguerite Maher and stepmother Henriette; dearest sister of Patricia (late James) Hemmersmeier, Joan (James) Scott and the late Michael Maher and the late Margaret Maher; dearest sister in-law of Josephine (late Anthony) Mormino and the late Verna Adamo; dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Visitation from 9 -10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 28th at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles) with Memorial Mass to follow at St. Joseph Cottleville Catholic Church at 11 a.m. (Mass will be live streamed). Inurnment St. Joseph Church Cemetery. Memorials to Backstoppers appreciated. Hutchensfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
