Kathleen Ann Edwards

Edwards, Kathleen Ann

Daughter of the late John (Jack) and Sandra Dick. Loving wife of Patrick Edwards. Dedicated and loving mother to Sarah Edwards, Melissa Stamps, Laurie Jones, Angela Edwards and Nicholas Edwards(Meaghan Dowd). Proud and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Sister to John (Janis)Dick and the late David Dick. Loving aunt, cousin and friend to many more. Kathy lived a life full of love and memories with her family and friends. She is loved and will be missed by all.

Services: Celebration of life will be held at the Knights of Columbus, Sunday June 13th from 11am-4pm.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Knights of Columbus
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Kathy, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathi Bacott
June 10, 2021
Kathy I will remember working with you at Webster high school Selling pizzas at the pizza cart You were a fun person I still have a Christmas ornament you gave me Heaven has another angel
Karen
Work
June 7, 2021
