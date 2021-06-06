Edwards, Kathleen Ann

Daughter of the late John (Jack) and Sandra Dick. Loving wife of Patrick Edwards. Dedicated and loving mother to Sarah Edwards, Melissa Stamps, Laurie Jones, Angela Edwards and Nicholas Edwards(Meaghan Dowd). Proud and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Sister to John (Janis)Dick and the late David Dick. Loving aunt, cousin and friend to many more. Kathy lived a life full of love and memories with her family and friends. She is loved and will be missed by all.

Services: Celebration of life will be held at the Knights of Columbus, Sunday June 13th from 11am-4pm.