Kathleen M. Goetter
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Goetter, Kathleen M.

(nee Menge) Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Goetter Sr.; dear mother of Jeff (Donna), John, Jim (Nicole), Judy and Joe Jr. (Jennifer) Goetter; dear grandmother of Javier, Anthony, Tyler, Brittany, Kristen and Zachary; dear great-grandmother of Oscar, Max, Javier, Joaquin, Kinza and Zeenat; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, March 29, 10:00 a.m. until service at 12 Noon. Interment JB National Cemetery. Contributions to Heartland Industries, 9727 Green Park Industrial Dr. (63123) appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
