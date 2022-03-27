Goetter, Kathleen M.

(nee Menge) Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Goetter Sr.; dear mother of Jeff (Donna), John, Jim (Nicole), Judy and Joe Jr. (Jennifer) Goetter; dear grandmother of Javier, Anthony, Tyler, Brittany, Kristen and Zachary; dear great-grandmother of Oscar, Max, Javier, Joaquin, Kinza and Zeenat; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, March 29, 10:00 a.m. until service at 12 Noon. Interment JB National Cemetery. Contributions to Heartland Industries, 9727 Green Park Industrial Dr. (63123) appreciated.