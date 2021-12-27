Klingel, Kathleen E. "Kathy"

(nee Reilly) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, December 23, 2021. Born October 27, 1963. Beloved Wife of 34 years to Russ Klingel. Dearest Mother of Jack Klingel and Mother-in-law to Kate Klingel. Daughter of Mary Reilly and the late Bill Reilly. Sister to Pat (Suzie) Reilly, Tom (Wendy) Reilly, and the late Dan Reilly. Proud Aunt to Meaghan Morrison, Bridgette Reilly, Scott (Jessica) Reilly, Katie Reilly, Aidan Reilly, Ella Reilly. A special friend to many.

Kathy's family always came first, and her faith never wavered. She thought of everyone first and quickly became your friend. She always had a smile and hug for everyone.

Kathy's strength and courage over the last 6 years is an inspiration to all, you never knew the pain and suffering she was experiencing,

Services: Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home 14960 Manchester Rd. Tuesday, December 28th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Wednesday, December 29th 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Incarnate Word Academy, 2788 Normandy Ave. St. Louis, MO 63121 or the Evans Scholars Foundation, 2 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60028 or at www.wgaesf.com. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com