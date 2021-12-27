Menu
Kathleen E. "Kathy" Klingel
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Klingel, Kathleen E. "Kathy"

(nee Reilly) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, December 23, 2021. Born October 27, 1963. Beloved Wife of 34 years to Russ Klingel. Dearest Mother of Jack Klingel and Mother-in-law to Kate Klingel. Daughter of Mary Reilly and the late Bill Reilly. Sister to Pat (Suzie) Reilly, Tom (Wendy) Reilly, and the late Dan Reilly. Proud Aunt to Meaghan Morrison, Bridgette Reilly, Scott (Jessica) Reilly, Katie Reilly, Aidan Reilly, Ella Reilly. A special friend to many.

Kathy's family always came first, and her faith never wavered. She thought of everyone first and quickly became your friend. She always had a smile and hug for everyone.

Kathy's strength and courage over the last 6 years is an inspiration to all, you never knew the pain and suffering she was experiencing,

Services: Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home 14960 Manchester Rd. Tuesday, December 28th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Wednesday, December 29th 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Incarnate Word Academy, 2788 Normandy Ave. St. Louis, MO 63121 or the Evans Scholars Foundation, 2 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60028 or at www.wgaesf.com. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home
14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO
Dec
29
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to hear. God’s peace and prayers to the Klingel and Reilly families.
The Welborn Family
Friend
December 31, 2021
Russ & Jack I’m so sorry to for your loss. Kathy was definitely one of a kind and I enjoyed the times we all spent together on the golf course. It’s rare I ever fly in early to spend time with such a wonderful and welcoming family. Kathy will be greatly missed but I’ll always cherish her smile and wonderful personality. Sending my sincere condolences. ❤

John Stumpf
Friend
December 31, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Mary and the Reilly and Klingel families.
Darlene Fuchs
December 29, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry!
Chuck Wiegand
Coworker
December 28, 2021
Russ, Jack and family,

We send our heartfelt and sincere condolences to you. Kathy was such a warrior and inspiration to all who knew her. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her and especially to all of you.

Fran & Eric Borden
Fran & Eric Borden
Friend
December 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I'm saddened by this news and would love nothing more than paying my respects in person but unfortunately this is my only option. Please know that I love this family and will be praying for you all. ❤
John Deeken
Friend
December 28, 2021
Russ,
I will always remember Kathy for her wonderful smile, her enthusiasm for life and her positive energy. She will be deeply missed! My deepest and sincerest condolences to both you and Jack and the rest of the family!
Bob Hickman
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am so sincerely sad to know of Kathy´s passing. My friends and I first met her in Lathrop Hall at Mizzou. What fun we had - sharing meals together in the cafeteria, cheering at football games, dancing all night at The Scholar house. We were never "written up" once by a Resident Assistant. Kathy was a sheer joy to know and there was always a sparkle in her Irish eyes. My sincerest sympathy to the entire Klingel and Reilly family, especially to Pat and Suzie. May she forever Rest In Peace . We may have gotten written up once.
Michele McDermott Constantino
December 28, 2021
Kathy had an infectious smile that would light up any room she entered. Always caring, giving and an inspiration to all that met her. Sending prayers of peace and comfort to her family.
Mimi Goellner Traube
School
December 28, 2021
Chris Weinzirl
Friend
December 28, 2021
Russ and Jack, we are so sorry for your loss. Kathy was one of a kind and she will be missed. Her energy and enthusiasm was infectious and she lit up a room with that smile of hers I can still see. Sending our prayers and love to you.
Jim and Suzanne Benda
December 28, 2021
Kathy was an inspiration for everyone to follow. No matter what the challenge, Kathy faced it head on with a smile on her face and faith in her heart. Always a Fighter! And a wonderfully kind woman to all. I will truly miss her smile, sparkling eyes and her enthusiasm for life. God Bless her! ❤
Nancy Fleming
Friend
December 28, 2021
Kathy was my neighbor when she was living in Indiana. I babysat for Jack (what a sweetheart). She was always so much fun, energetic and just a zest for life. I loved being around her, my whole family did as well. It saddens me deeply to know she has left this earth, yet I know she’s the same Kathy in heaven. My deepest condolences. Erin (Schmidt) and Greg Brett
Erin Brett
Friend
December 28, 2021
Such an honor to be able to experience her positivity and inspiration.... she will be missed.
Anne Sumner Travis Jones and family
Other
December 28, 2021
Kathy tailgated with us at the Rams football games all the years they were in St. Louis. She was so much fun to be with and became a friend we came to love as well as her big wonderful family. Taken from us too soon. She will be in our hearts forever.
Thomas and Joan Wilkens
Friend
December 28, 2021
Russ, Jack and Kate,
Kathy was one of a kind and we were abundantly blessed to call her our friend.
Are deepest Sympathy and love for you all.
Barb, Scott, Nick and Sarah Sorel
Barb Sorel
Friend
December 27, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Connie Quinn
Classmate
December 27, 2021
Rusty So very sorry for your loss God bless you and your family
Louise Marcolla
December 27, 2021
Russ and Jack....Kathy will be missed by everyone. She has left us too soon. Her energy and strength has been inspirational to all of us. We send you an abundance of love and prayers!
Tracy & Lee Allen
Friend
December 27, 2021
Russ, Jack, Pat and Suzie, Tommy and Wendy and families- cannot begin to express our sorrow for you all and your loss. May your wonderful memories of Kathy´s love and joy bring you warmth and comfort. Sending our love to you all. Jeanne and Dan Heaghney
Jeanne and Dan Heaghney
December 27, 2021
Rest In Peace Kathy. You filled the world with your smile and energy!
Kathy Meyer-Francescon
Friend
December 27, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Joe & Therese Reilly
Family
December 27, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mel, Angie & Aaron Leibach
Friend
December 27, 2021
We will miss you so much Kathy. Thank you for always being the brightest light every time I saw you. Deepest sympathies to the entire family. Chris, Luca, and I love you all very much.
Samantha Wielansky DoCouto
Family
December 27, 2021
My deepest and sincerest condolences on the loss of Kathy, the brightest light in any room she occupied.
Dan Altepeter
Friend
December 27, 2021
Kathy we are so sorry for your suffering and to lose you so soon. You're a smiling angel loved by all. God took you home and we are joyful that the suffering is gone. You were a smiling, loving angel and we are blessed to share in a small part of your life. You have a wonderful family and we're happy to call you our friend. Love and prayers are with, Aunt Mary, Russ, Jack and Klingel family, your brothers and Riley family, as well as all your MANY friends.
You will be missed. Please keep smiling down on us! Our love and many prayers, Karen and Fred Smith (friends of cousin, Mary and Bob Rosenberg).
Karen Smith
Friend
December 27, 2021
Kathy will be missed by all who knew her. I and Barb where happy we were able to see her this summer. She always had a smile that you that you won’t forget. Our deepest sympathies to Russ and the Klingel family.
Edward M Springer
Friend
December 27, 2021
Kathy's incredible positive energy and strength will never be forgotten. Her presence always brought more laughter, cheer and energy. She will be missed dearly. My condolences to the Family.
Dan Bohn
Coworker
December 27, 2021
Dear Russ, Jack, Kate, Mary, Tom and and all of Kathy's family and friends: You have my sincere sympathy. I'm so sorry that cancer has taken your dearly beloved wife, mom, sister, aunt and treasured friend from this world. I pray for your comfort and peace. In my teen years, I looked up to Kathy as a mentor. As a young adult, I made some decisions by asking myself, "What would Kathy do?" As adults, even though we didn't see each other on a regular basis, we stayed in touch. There is an enduring affection which I highly value between our families after being neighbors in Ferguson for many years. Kathy and I were there for one another at funerals when each of us lost a parent and a sibling. It meant so much to my family to know she was present at my brother's and Mom's funerals. A vibrant and unforgettable spirit has gone out of this world; but I take consolation from knowing she is reunited with her Dad, brother Dan and so many other of her dearly departed, including I hope my brother and my Mom. I shall never forget her. I'm grateful the love and memories of those who mean so much to us carry on. Death has no victory over love.
Christine "Chris" Nichols Villarreal
Friend
December 26, 2021
Kathy was such a huge part of IWA in the day and I loved teaching and coaching Kathy. I remember her spirit like it was yesterday. her ever happy demeanor and leadership ability was amazing, She was a friend to all. She loved sports and trained hard. Kathy was a coach’s dream. I remember her so well and her loving and spirited mom, Mary, as well. Both were so good to me in my early years as a coach and I will always treasure them. May God bless her family in dealing with this great loss and all who treasure kathy.
Teri clemens
Teacher
December 26, 2021
There’s no one I know of who was more full of life, love and FUN than Kathy. Her beautiful spirit will be so greatly missed. We loved her so much and our deepest sympathies go out to Russ and Jack and all who all are mourning this huge loss. The only thing that makes me feel a little better about this is that she passed on Christmas- how fitting for her!
Scott Sorel
Friend
December 26, 2021
Kathy,
Neighbor, Friend, First Golf Instructor
Lesson #1. Pace of Play
Lesson #2. How not to roll a golf cart
Lesson #3. (will remain between you and me)
I raise a Long Island Ice Tea to you my friend.
Karen
Karen Miner
Friend
December 26, 2021
Love you forever and ever ❤
Brooke Twist
Friend
December 26, 2021
Love and Miss you Kathy! Blessed to work together and for your friendship. I’ll miss your cherry sours and “‘ain’t got no time for that” rants! You made me and everyone you were around better. Thank you! Condolences to Russ, Jack, and rest of Kathy’s family and friends. This is tough.
Brian Redders
Friend
December 26, 2021
