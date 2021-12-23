LaRose, Kathleen G.

passed away on December 20, 2021, at the age of 86, after spending her final days with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald LaRose and daughter, Linda LaRose. She is survived by son Paul (Judith), daughter Julie (Tom) and son Dan (Diana), grandchildren Claire (Sam), Grace, Kate, Joe (Summer), Matt (Sarah), Amy, Ally, Sean and Steven (Tracie), great grandchildren Brayden, Collin, Sloane and Lyra, sister-in-laws Nancy Mueller and Alice Lubsch, brother-in-laws Richard (Katherine) and Bernie (Sammye).

Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends, traveling, crafts, sewing, refereeing basketball games and was her children's and grandchildren's biggest sports fan.

Services: A memorial service at St Joan of Arc Church will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joan of Arc Church.