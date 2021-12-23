Menu
Kathleen G. LaRose
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

LaRose, Kathleen G.

passed away on December 20, 2021, at the age of 86, after spending her final days with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald LaRose and daughter, Linda LaRose. She is survived by son Paul (Judith), daughter Julie (Tom) and son Dan (Diana), grandchildren Claire (Sam), Grace, Kate, Joe (Summer), Matt (Sarah), Amy, Ally, Sean and Steven (Tracie), great grandchildren Brayden, Collin, Sloane and Lyra, sister-in-laws Nancy Mueller and Alice Lubsch, brother-in-laws Richard (Katherine) and Bernie (Sammye).

Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends, traveling, crafts, sewing, refereeing basketball games and was her children's and grandchildren's biggest sports fan.

Services: A memorial service at St Joan of Arc Church will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joan of Arc Church.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I often think of Kathy and when I do it is with great fondness. In particular, I admired her love, admiration and loyalty to her family and friends. She will be missed.
Antoinette M Gonzales
Family
January 3, 2022
I am so sorry to hear this news. Our family really enjoyed gathering with yours when we were kids.
Jean Wehmueller-Bryan
Friend
December 24, 2021
