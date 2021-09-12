Susie is one of the most genuine, sincere, and friendly people I have ever known. We always called her Aunt Susie. Our family’s relationship with Susie started when she was at Lourdes grade school with my dad, Shep. He and Susie were sent out in the hall one day. The rumor is the teacher sent the two smartest kids outside and corrected the rest of the class.



When my mom, Dot, entered Webster College in 1952 as a freshman, she met Susie and her cousin, Margie (seniors). Susie’s mom, Mrs. Barnicle, taught at Webster. When Mrs. Barnicle was driving Susie and Dot home, Mrs. Barnicle asked Dot why she was not in class today, she did not want to admit she went to the bars with Susie and friends. Susie and Dot agreed it was not smart to skip the class taught by your chauffeur.



Then, Uncle Ratch came along. My parents, Susie and Ratch had lots of fun together. When Uncle Ratch passed away on 12-19-77, Susie still joined my parents for dinner and parties. I remember when Susie decided to become a paralegal afterwards.



Susie impressed me when she said she has prayed for my sister, Kelly, everyday since her head injury accident on 5-23-76. When Kelly was injured again on 7-4-79, Susie was willing to entertain my brother and me to enjoy fireworks and a party while our parents were at the hospital

.

Susie was always so much fun and a delight over the years. I was disappointed when I found out she was not really my aunt and Ratch was not really my uncle. Susie was always willing to help others with her incredible smile and angelic personality.



I hope the Ratchford family is comforted in knowing Susie is now at peace. She will watch over her loved ones from heaven. May our wonderful memories of Susie remain with us always.



Love, Jay, Joan, Claire and Ryan Smith



Jay smith Friend September 12, 2021