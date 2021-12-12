Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn H. "Kay" Darpel
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Darpel, Kathryn H. "Kay"

(nee Zieroff) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Frank Darpel Jr.; dearest mother of Karen Darpel, Mary (Chris) Doehring, Janet (Michael) Leigh and Joseph III (Katey) Darpel; loving grandmother of Kelly and Colleen Crutsinger, Chris, Kathryn and Ryan Doehring, Caroline and Courtney Leigh, Joseph IV and James "J.J." Darpel; dear sister of the late Marie (Jack) Heffernan. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, Monday, December 20, from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Private interment at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery for family only. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorials to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Louis appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
MO
Dec
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. May God bless you all during this very sad time.
Jenny Gupta
December 14, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We are thinking of your family and will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Ryan & Jennifer Murphy & Family
Other
December 14, 2021
We send our Sympathy to all of you on the passing of Kay. She was a lovely Lady. We will be at Jeff´s, in Florida for Christmas, but we will keep you all in our Prayers. Sincerely, Jessie &John Nelke & Family
John & Jessie Nelke & Family
Friend
December 13, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Mary. Sending love and hugs to you, Karen, Janet, and Joe. And to your families, including Chris, of course, who all loved your mom so deeply. Please know I am thinking of you, friend.
Debbie Bangert Gerardi
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results