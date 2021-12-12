Darpel, Kathryn H. "Kay"

(nee Zieroff) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Frank Darpel Jr.; dearest mother of Karen Darpel, Mary (Chris) Doehring, Janet (Michael) Leigh and Joseph III (Katey) Darpel; loving grandmother of Kelly and Colleen Crutsinger, Chris, Kathryn and Ryan Doehring, Caroline and Courtney Leigh, Joseph IV and James "J.J." Darpel; dear sister of the late Marie (Jack) Heffernan. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, Monday, December 20, from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Private interment at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery for family only. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorials to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Louis appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.