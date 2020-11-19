Menu
Kathy Hudgens Sayre
1950 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1950
DIED
November 10, 2020

Sayre, Kathy Hudgens

beloved wife of Skip Sayre, Mother of Chris, Ron, Eric, and Melanie Sayre Orchard; Grandmother of ten. Kathy returned home to be with her Lord God and past family November 10, 2020.

Services: We will have a celebration of her life Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, 231 E. Union in Pacific, MO. From 11:00a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers you can send memorials to ASPCA in her Name. She loved her animals.

Following services there will be a gathering at Pacific Eagles on Congress across from the city park. Food will be provided by the ladies Auxiliary.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St., Pacific, MO 63069
Funeral services provided by:
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
