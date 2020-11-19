Sayre, Kathy Hudgens

beloved wife of Skip Sayre, Mother of Chris, Ron, Eric, and Melanie Sayre Orchard; Grandmother of ten. Kathy returned home to be with her Lord God and past family November 10, 2020.

Services: We will have a celebration of her life Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, 231 E. Union in Pacific, MO. From 11:00a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers you can send memorials to ASPCA in her Name. She loved her animals.

Following services there will be a gathering at Pacific Eagles on Congress across from the city park. Food will be provided by the ladies Auxiliary.