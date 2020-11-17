Clark, Kathy L.

56, of St Peters, MO passed away on Fri., Nov. 13, 2020. She was born in St Louis, MO on Nov. 5, 1964 to Vincent and Dorothy Clark (nee Allen). Kathy will always be remembered for her smile, happy disposition, and her love of family gatherings and birthdays. She was a beloved daughter, dear sister, sister-in-law, niece, aunt, and cousin. Kathy will be missed by all who knew her.

Kathy is survived by her sister, Cheryl (John) Lauer; sisters-in-law, Donna (the late Gary) Clark and Patricia (the late Ronald) Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Dorothy Clark; and brothers, Gary, Ronald and Terrence Clark.

Services: Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thurs, Nov 19, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO Please visit www.newcomerstlouis.com