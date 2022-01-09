Looney, Kay

(nee McKee) special wife of Deane Looney, passed away peacefully on December 29th, 2021. Her husband, daughter Kim Jones and son Craig Looney were at her side at the end. Kay also leaves behind Walt Jones, (son-in-law), Tami Looney, (daughter-in-law) and four grandchildren: Nick Jones, Chris Jones, Zack Looney, and Taylor Looney, the joys of her life.

Kay brought warmth and sunshine into the lives of many throughout her wonderful life. She was born on April 1, 1939 in Fort Worth, Texas to a military family and later married Deane, also in the Army. As the wife of a soldier, Kay shouldered the major share of raising their two children during his service. Upon his retirement they moved to St. Louis, where they lived for over 40 years.

Kay's enthusiasm for life and penchant for service were evident in her devotion to many charitable and non-profit organizations; among them LifeWise (formerly Kingdom House,) The Bach Society of Saint Louis, the St. Louis Art Museum, the Missouri Botanical Gardens, the St. Louis Zoo, and her philanthropic sorority Alpha Omega. She loved her sorority sisters, enjoyed travel, bridge and golf, loved all animals and was especially committed to her work in her church, Webster United Methodist. Kay's optimism, her passion, her infectious smile, and her support and acceptance of all with whom she came in contact serve as examples for all to follow.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 14th, at 3:00 p.m. at Webster United Methodist Church, 600 N. Bompart, in Webster Groves. The family will be available for an informal visit starting at 2:00 p.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

In lieu of flowers, donations to LifeWise (https://www.lifewisestl.org/) or The Bach Society of St. Louis (https://bachsociety.org/contact) would be appreciated. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook at: (1) Webster United Methodist | Facebook. Leave messages of condolence at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com