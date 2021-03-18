Sansoucie, Keaton Spencer

31, passed from this earth into our Lord's arms on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Loving father of Summer and Karter Sansoucie; loving friend of Amanda Mayfield; devoted son of Lisa Sansoucie and Terry and Kathy Sansoucie; dear brother of Wayne and Brian DeVeydt, Amanda, Kristopher and Kory Sansoucie; dearest grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many. You were loved so much and you will truly be missed.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, March 20, 12 noon until service at 3:00. No graveside services. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Summer and Karter Sansoucie education fund. Please make checks payable to Terry Sansoucie and mail to Kutis Funeral Homes Inc., c/o Terry Sansoucie, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123.