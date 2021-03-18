Menu
Keaton Spenser Sansoucie
Sansoucie, Keaton Spencer

31, passed from this earth into our Lord's arms on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Loving father of Summer and Karter Sansoucie; loving friend of Amanda Mayfield; devoted son of Lisa Sansoucie and Terry and Kathy Sansoucie; dear brother of Wayne and Brian DeVeydt, Amanda, Kristopher and Kory Sansoucie; dearest grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many. You were loved so much and you will truly be missed.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, March 20, 12 noon until service at 3:00. No graveside services. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Summer and Karter Sansoucie education fund. Please make checks payable to Terry Sansoucie and mail to Kutis Funeral Homes Inc., c/o Terry Sansoucie, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
20
Service
3:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
You will be truly missed
Larry
March 20, 2021
So sad for you. Such a young dad is gone. Praying for his children and the entire family. God Bless you.
Bob & Suzanne Kozlowski
March 18, 2021
