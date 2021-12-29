Baker, Keith Austin

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, December 24, 2021. Beloved son of Marie Ann Willis and Keith Aaron (Kelly) Baker; dear brother of Nicholas (April), Breanna (Quiton) Tomas and Zachary Baker; dear step-brother of Shawn and Blake; loving uncle of Andrew and Layla; our dear nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Dr. 63104, Thursday, December 30, 11 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Masses preferred. Service of KUTIS South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd.