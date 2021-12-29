Menu
Keith Austin Baker
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Baker, Keith Austin

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, December 24, 2021. Beloved son of Marie Ann Willis and Keith Aaron (Kelly) Baker; dear brother of Nicholas (April), Breanna (Quiton) Tomas and Zachary Baker; dear step-brother of Shawn and Blake; loving uncle of Andrew and Layla; our dear nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Dr. 63104, Thursday, December 30, 11 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Masses preferred. Service of KUTIS South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral
931 Lebanon Dr., MO
Keith, Kelly & Marie, Our hearts go out to the entire family. I wish there were something we could say or do to ease your pain. Big Hugs and Prayers from both Tammy and I to all of you.
Randy & Tamera Moseley
Friend
January 2, 2022
Keith, I am so sorry to hear about your son. My deepest condolences to you and your family. I had every intention of being there until I got sick. Please know you are in my prayers and I ask God to grant you His Peace and Comfort in this most difficult time. If there is anything at all that I can do, please allow me the honor to assist.
Mike & Mary Ann George
December 31, 2021
Our hearts and prayers go out to our dear friends the Baker family.
Dennis & Jennifer Latour
December 30, 2021
Keith holds a special place in our hearts as an employee and friend, we watched him with pride as he pursued his EMT goal. He was an inspiration to us and our team. He'll be missed greatly.
Kevin and Christy Markovitz
Work
December 29, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Baker family.
Christian Yacula
Work
December 29, 2021
I am so very, very sorry. Every time I saw Keith, he always had a smile on his face. I think I will miss that the most. He was a great young man and will be missed by all. I love all of you.
Tony Sarkis
Family
December 29, 2021
