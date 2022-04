Duewell, Keith G.

59, on September 19, 2021. Cherished father of Ryan Duewell; dearest son of Rose and the late Kenneth Duewell; loving brother of Cyndi (Tim) Wolff, Karen (the late Scott) Tressner, Mark (Dawn) Duewell and Tim (Jackie) Duewell; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, October 1, 4-8 p.m. with service at 7 p.m.