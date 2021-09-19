Hamilton, Keith Nightingale

Keith Nightingale Hamilton, 75, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away, Friday, August 27, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Keith was born July 16, 1946 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Everett and Nina Hamilton. He graduated from John Burroughs High School in 1963 and attended the University of Arizona. On July 10, 1971, he married Marilyn Gardner to whom he was married for 25 years. After college, Keith joined the family business as a Vice President at Hamilton Shoe Company. Keith looked forward to spending his summers in Northern Michigan where his family had a cottage. He loved playing golf, cheering on the Cardinals, chatting with friends and visiting his daughters and grandchildren whenever he could.

Keith is survived by his two daughters, Elinor Hayward of Cincinnati, OH, Marilyn (Mimi) Wotring of Glenview, IL and four grandchildren.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, September 25 at Saint Peter's Church, 110 N Warson Rd. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be donated to the Saint Louis Zoo Association.