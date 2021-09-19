Menu
Keith Nightingale Hamilton
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
John Burroughs High School

Hamilton, Keith Nightingale

Keith Nightingale Hamilton, 75, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away, Friday, August 27, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Keith was born July 16, 1946 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Everett and Nina Hamilton. He graduated from John Burroughs High School in 1963 and attended the University of Arizona. On July 10, 1971, he married Marilyn Gardner to whom he was married for 25 years. After college, Keith joined the family business as a Vice President at Hamilton Shoe Company. Keith looked forward to spending his summers in Northern Michigan where his family had a cottage. He loved playing golf, cheering on the Cardinals, chatting with friends and visiting his daughters and grandchildren whenever he could.

Keith is survived by his two daughters, Elinor Hayward of Cincinnati, OH, Marilyn (Mimi) Wotring of Glenview, IL and four grandchildren.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, September 25 at Saint Peter's Church, 110 N Warson Rd. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be donated to the Saint Louis Zoo Association.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Saint Peter's Church
110 N Warson Rd., MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tayebeh and I extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of my high school classmate, Keith. He was always of good cheer and a wealth of interesting stories. We miss him greatly.
Thomas Hardy
February 24, 2022
We had some good times at the U & Harbor Springs. My heart goes out to your family. You are missed. Tinsley
Tinsley Deibel
Friend
October 7, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to his wonderful family. We were so fortunate to know Keith through his life. He will be deeply missed!
Robin& Steve Zwick& family
Family
September 19, 2021
