Stettner, Kelly Marie Gould

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend, Kelly. Kelly Marie Stettner (nee Gould) left this world unexpectedly on November 21, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 19, 1986 to Suzanne (nee Floyd) Gould and Ronald Gould.

Kelly graduated from Villa Duchesne in 2004, where she made lifelong friends and from Miami University in 2008. She then moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she resided for 11 years. Kelly worked in sales and marketing for several years before becoming a mother. She devoted the last five years of her life to raising her beautiful young children, Molly and Andrew. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.

Kelly had a vivacious personality, and her beautiful smile lit up every room. She felt so lucky to be living back in St. Louis, where she was surrounded by her family. Kelly epitomized the spirit of St. Louis with her love of the Cardinals, the Blues, and Provel cheese.

Kelly is survived by her loving parents, Suzanne Gould and Ronald (Kathy) Gould, her husband, Zachary Stettner, her siblings Matt Gould and Maggie (Chris) Franklin, her children, Molly and Andrew, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held at St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish, 530 Mason Rd. 63141, on Friday, November 27 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.

Ortmann Stipanovich www.osfuneralhomes.com