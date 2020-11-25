Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kelly Marie Stettner
1986 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1986
DIED
November 21, 2020

Stettner, Kelly Marie Gould

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend, Kelly. Kelly Marie Stettner (nee Gould) left this world unexpectedly on November 21, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 19, 1986 to Suzanne (nee Floyd) Gould and Ronald Gould.

Kelly graduated from Villa Duchesne in 2004, where she made lifelong friends and from Miami University in 2008. She then moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she resided for 11 years. Kelly worked in sales and marketing for several years before becoming a mother. She devoted the last five years of her life to raising her beautiful young children, Molly and Andrew. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.

Kelly had a vivacious personality, and her beautiful smile lit up every room. She felt so lucky to be living back in St. Louis, where she was surrounded by her family. Kelly epitomized the spirit of St. Louis with her love of the Cardinals, the Blues, and Provel cheese.

Kelly is survived by her loving parents, Suzanne Gould and Ronald (Kathy) Gould, her husband, Zachary Stettner, her siblings Matt Gould and Maggie (Chris) Franklin, her children, Molly and Andrew, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held at St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish, 530 Mason Rd. 63141, on Friday, November 27 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.

Ortmann Stipanovich www.osfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish
530 Mason Rd.
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Rest in peace, Kelly. I can still hear your laugh. Every single time I talked to you we laughed ourselves nearly to tears. Your joyful spirit will live on in all of us.
Amelia Titus (Fowler)
Friend
November 24, 2020
Dr. Gould and Suzy you are both in my thoughts and prayers. Kelly must have a beautful soul to be called so young to soar with Angels. Sorry for your loss and many prayers for you both and her sweet children
Stephanie Pauli
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the Gould family and the Stettner family. I am very good friends with Matt. My heart is breaking for all of you. Please accept my condolences. Matt, Suzanne and Ron. I've met all of you and feel heartbroken for you. Please know that you are all in my thoughts. And pass on my condolences to Kelly's family.
Rodger Scott
Friend
November 24, 2020