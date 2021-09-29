Menu
Kenneth Britt Adelman
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Adelman, Kenneth Britt

Peacefully passed surrounded with family on Wed., Sept. 22, 2021. He was born on Mar. 27, 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents Vernelia Mae (Cohea) and Kenneth Emmett Adelman.

Whether one knew him as Britt, sibling, family member, father, Paw-Paw, and devoted beloved husband, he placed the utmost importance on family and friends; dedicating his life to loving them and exhibiting unlimited compassion and kindness.

Many will cherish his memory including his wife, Rebecca (Viehman) Adelman; son Kenneth and his wife, Cristina; grandchildren Moses, Roman and Lucas; siblings Melody (Gina) Chilese, Victoria (Lorrainne) Adelman and Mark (Michelle) Adelman.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
