Ard, Kenneth

84, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov 27, 2020 at St Martin's de Porres Catholic Church, at 615 Dunn Rd. in Hazelwood, MO, from 10-11 am. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am, with Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. For complete obituary and condolences, please visit valhallafunerals.net.