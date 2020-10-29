Dodds, Kenneth Gordon

Passed away on October 21, 2020. Ken lived a life in which he passionately tried to make sense of the rhyme and rhythm of this world through music and science. He was born in Herrin, Illinois on July 25, 1947, to Gordon and Evelyn Dodds. After moving to Edwardsville, Illinois for most of his childhood, Ken attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he majored in Musical Composition. He spent his twenties travelling and playing in bands, and his compositions and recordings with local St. Louis a cappella group Random Access attest to the music he brought to this world. After he settled in St. Louis to start a family, Ken became a respected software engineer and project manager who energized startups before ending his career at Barnes Jewish Hospital. During this time he was nourished by and heavily involved in the Unitarian Universalist communities of First Unitarian and Eliot Chapel, including contributing new music for the UU tradition.

His wife Kathy McVoy, sons Eric and Scott Dodds, granddaughter Molly Dodds, sister Barbara Stanford, nephew Kit Stanford, brother Dan Dodds and wife Ellen Dodds, and nieces Ann and Amelia Dodds, survive Ken to carry forward his spirit. His sense of exploration and keen mind brighten their lives still.

Services: Online service Saturday, October 31, at 11 a.m. Please contact [email protected] for the link to attend.