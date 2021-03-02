Harre, Kenneth 'Ken' Lester
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Beloved husband of Betty Harre (nee Boswell) of 22 years; dear step-father of Linda (Richard) Mayer, Gregg (Lisa), Kevin (Susan) and Steven (Jennifer) Dieckhaus; our dear grandfather, brother, uncle and friend of many.
Services: Funeral Thursday, March 4, 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 9740 Sappington Rd. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.