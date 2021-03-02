Our Deepest Sympathies go out to Aunt Betty & Family for their loss. Uncle Ken was Special and full of fun! I loved our banter back and forth. We always took verbal "Jabs" at each other but we both knew we were both kidding. Always with a joke. I am thankful that he took me on trips up the Missouri River when he owned a speedboat and the extended "Road Trip" we took to visit his Aunts in Louisiana and Texas. Cheryl and I enjoyed and appreciated seeing and visiting Aunt Betty & Uncle Ken at Friendship Village and for their generosity of providing a delicious dinner and their company. A favorite memory is when my cousin Beth & I went with Uncle Ken to clear brush off land he owned. Uncle Ken had the gloves, long sleeves, boots, the works. We sat down for lunch and Uncle Ken started laughing. He said both Beth & I were sitting in poison ivy. Well Guess which one of the three returned home itching & Scratching! Uncle Ken your humor and especially your kindness will be Missed by Many. Rest in Peace.

Jim & Cheryl Mitchell March 3, 2021