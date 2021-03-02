Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Lester "Ken" Harre
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Harre, Kenneth 'Ken' Lester

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Beloved husband of Betty Harre (nee Boswell) of 22 years; dear step-father of Linda (Richard) Mayer, Gregg (Lisa), Kevin (Susan) and Steven (Jennifer) Dieckhaus; our dear grandfather, brother, uncle and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Thursday, March 4, 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 9740 Sappington Rd. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Funeral
11:30a.m.
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Prayers of Comfort and Peace for your family. (Grew up with the Dieckhaus family. Née Lisa Tobler)
Stephen and Lisa Campbell
March 4, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathies go out to Aunt Betty & Family for their loss. Uncle Ken was Special and full of fun! I loved our banter back and forth. We always took verbal "Jabs" at each other but we both knew we were both kidding. Always with a joke. I am thankful that he took me on trips up the Missouri River when he owned a speedboat and the extended "Road Trip" we took to visit his Aunts in Louisiana and Texas. Cheryl and I enjoyed and appreciated seeing and visiting Aunt Betty & Uncle Ken at Friendship Village and for their generosity of providing a delicious dinner and their company. A favorite memory is when my cousin Beth & I went with Uncle Ken to clear brush off land he owned. Uncle Ken had the gloves, long sleeves, boots, the works. We sat down for lunch and Uncle Ken started laughing. He said both Beth & I were sitting in poison ivy. Well Guess which one of the three returned home itching & Scratching! Uncle Ken your humor and especially your kindness will be Missed by Many. Rest in Peace.
Jim & Cheryl Mitchell
March 3, 2021
Judy Ritz (Dieckhaus)
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy for you and your family. He was a wonderful man and will be missed.
Ken and Michelle Seghers
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results