Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth D. Hill
FUNERAL HOME
Schildknecht Funeral Home - O'Fallon
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL

Hill, Kenneth D.

79, of Shiloh, IL, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; Harry Howard and Mina Irene Hill (nee Colwell), and his brother; Jim Hill. Kenneth is survived by his wife; Cheryl Hill (nee Petersen), two daughters; Stacey (Anthony) Copozzi and Kristina Hill, three siblings, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Services: Visitation December 22, 2021, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Burial 1:00 PM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Schildknecht Funeral Home - O'Fallon
301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL
Dec
22
Burial
1:00p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
2900 Sheridan Rd, St. Louis, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schildknecht Funeral Home - O'Fallon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sad at the loss of Ken. He was an outstanding weather forecaster and an exceptional leader and manager and a great friend. Ken was a decorated Air Force veteran who loved his country, and he set an outstanding example for many airmen, NCOs, and officers during his career. I was blessed to have Ken as my Station Chief at the Scott Base Weather, he was a true professional and and inspired everyone around him including me. I will miss Ken´s wise counsel and his wonderful sense of humor. Rest In Peace my dear friend Ken.
Rich Lunan
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results