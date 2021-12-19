So very sad at the loss of Ken. He was an outstanding weather forecaster and an exceptional leader and manager and a great friend. Ken was a decorated Air Force veteran who loved his country, and he set an outstanding example for many airmen, NCOs, and officers during his career. I was blessed to have Ken as my Station Chief at the Scott Base Weather, he was a true professional and and inspired everyone around him including me. I will miss Ken´s wise counsel and his wonderful sense of humor. Rest In Peace my dear friend Ken.

Rich Lunan December 21, 2021