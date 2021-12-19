Hill, Kenneth D.
79, of Shiloh, IL, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; Harry Howard and Mina Irene Hill (nee Colwell), and his brother; Jim Hill. Kenneth is survived by his wife; Cheryl Hill (nee Petersen), two daughters; Stacey (Anthony) Copozzi and Kristina Hill, three siblings, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Services: Visitation December 22, 2021, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Burial 1:00 PM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.