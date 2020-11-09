Menu
Kenneth Keith Kays

Kays, Kenneth Keith

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Ann Kays (nee Smith); dear father of Ken (Mo) and Kraig (Cathy) Kays, Kellye (Eric) Heise and Kim Anderson; dear Papa of Christopher Kays, Zach Heise, Jenelle Behnen, Gabrielle Heise, Heather Kays, Aryn Henrich, Logan Kramer, Angela Kays, Austin Kays, Riley Anderson and Keegan Anderson; dear great-Papa of Colin, Landin, Ryan, Sean, Elin, Amelia, Molly, Eloise and 2 on the way; dear brother of the late L.G. (surviving Joan) Kays and Doris Coyle; dear cousin of Art (Darla) Schneider; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, with a private funeral Mass at St. Paul Church in Fenton. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at Kim's house on Thursday, November 12, 1-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Kim's House
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
