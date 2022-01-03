Eileen and family, I´m so sorry to hear about Ken. I remember him from when you two were dating-his sense of humor and dry wit and his love for cars! I know the memories and his love for you will always be in your heart
JoEllen(Buffa)Dennis
Friend
March 1, 2022
We are so sorry Ken is no longer with you. We also know after 50+ years together he is not far. Our sympathy to you and family.
Eileen and Jerry Porter
Eileen Rosenkoetter
Friend
January 4, 2022
Prayers to your wife and all the family and friends you leave behind, an old classmate from Fairview Grade/High School....Rich