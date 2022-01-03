Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Armin Keune Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Keune, Kenneth Armin, Jr.

on Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Murphy); Visitation 10-12pm and service 12pm on Wednesday., Jan 5, at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. www.boppchapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Jan
5
Service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Eileen and family, I´m so sorry to hear about Ken. I remember him from when you two were dating-his sense of humor and dry wit and his love for cars! I know the memories and his love for you will always be in your heart
JoEllen(Buffa)Dennis
Friend
March 1, 2022
We are so sorry Ken is no longer with you. We also know after 50+ years together he is not far. Our sympathy to you and family. Eileen and Jerry Porter
Eileen Rosenkoetter
Friend
January 4, 2022
Prayers to your wife and all the family and friends you leave behind, an old classmate from Fairview Grade/High School....Rich
Rich Slusser
School
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results