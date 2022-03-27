Menu
Kenneth Leavy

Leavy, Kenneth

1960 - 2022. 61, of Glasgow, MO, passed away on March 21, 2022. Ken was a longtime resident of St. Louis. Survivors include his children, Valerie Leavy of Oakland, CA, Kyle Leavy of St. Louis, MO and Vanna Leavy of St. Peters, MO; and sister, Donna (Samuel) Burns of Glasgow, MO. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Leavy, Sr. and Alice (Kern) Leavy, and his wife, Maryanne (Rafferty) Leavy. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow with visitation starting at noon. Interment will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow, MO.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
