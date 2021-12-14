Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth G. Mahne
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Mahne, Kenneth G.

Saturday, December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Harriet Mahne for 63 years; loving dad of Ken (Cyndi) Mahne, Gail (Brad) Gray, Doug (Risa) and the late Sharon Mahne; dear grandpa of Brandon (Ashley), Kimberly (Mike), Eli and Scarlet; great-grandpa of 5; brother-in- law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, December 16, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque for 10 a.m. Mass Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
16
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Dec
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thinking of your family at this sorrowful time. I am so sorry
Jill Greenwalt Brown
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results