Mahne, Kenneth G.

Saturday, December 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Harriet Mahne for 63 years; loving dad of Ken (Cyndi) Mahne, Gail (Brad) Gray, Doug (Risa) and the late Sharon Mahne; dear grandpa of Brandon (Ashley), Kimberly (Mike), Eli and Scarlet; great-grandpa of 5; brother-in- law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, December 16, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque for 10 a.m. Mass Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m.