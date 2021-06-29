Menu
Kenneth L. "Chug" Mitchell
Mitchell, Kenneth L. "Chug"

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Beloved husband of 67 years to Barbara E. Mitchell, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Kenneth was also a brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend who was loved by all.

Services: Visitation will be held on July 1, 2021, at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home, located at 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO. 63129. Interment following services at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Backstoppers are

appreciated.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John and Linda Baxter
June 29, 2021
